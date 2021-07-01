Military arrests ISWAP terrorist in Ogun

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation AWATSE, have arrested a suspected member of Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Sango Otta area of Ogun.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on operations of the armed forces between June 18 and June 30, on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the arrest of Ibrahim Musa was made during standing patrols and raid operations at strategic areas in the Majidun area.

”The troops sustained operational activities to forestall activities of vandals on NNPC pipelines at Gaun, Akute, Wawa I and II and Magboro areas.,” he said

According to him, intelligence report revealed that Ibrahim was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for ISWAP’s operations in Maiduguri.

Onyeuko also disclosed that the troops acting on intelligence, arrested one Oyeshola Saheed, for illegal oil bunkering activity at Alimosho NNPC pipeline.

“However, he named one Mr Akanbi as the sponsor and financier of bunkering activities in the area.

“Both vehicles and equipment used for their operations were recovered and handed over to appropriate agency for necessary action.’’ He said.

Defence spokesperson said that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, had engaged with retired military generals in the Southwest as part of his non-kinetic engagements.

He said the interaction was part of efforts aimed at tracing root causes of security challenges in the country and to tap from the wealth of experience and knowledge of the retired officers and other stakeholders.