The Special Military Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), in Plateau has arrested 27 suspected cult members operating in various communties in Jos North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Maj.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the Commander of the task force, said this while speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Jos.

Okonkwo said that the arrest followed raids by troops from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20 in communties in the area.

He said that the suspects -21 males and six females, were arrested in Apata, Jenta Adamu and Jenta Miango communities in the area.

Okonkwo said that the arrest was in continuation of the task force’s effort to rid the state of crimes and criminality.

The commander assured that the task force will not rest on its oars until petty crimes, killings and other forms crimes were curtailed in the state.

“This exercise is in continuation of our determination to end all forms of insecurity in Jos and Plateau in general.

“The suspects are largely responsible for the crimes and breaking down of law and order in their communities.

“They kill innocent people on daily basis; they are very dangerous set of human beings.





“Yes, we have redeployed our troops into the hinterlands, but we shall continue to raid communties in the city centre until these crimes are stopped,” he said.

He further said that the arrest was to prevent crime during the hosting of the National Festival for Art and Culture (NAFEST) in the state.

Okonkwo said that the task force would continue to clamp down on all criminal elements to ensure a peaceful yuletide in the state.

He urged residents to cooperate and support the task force in its bid to ensure safety of lives and property in the state.

He said the suspects would be handed over to the police for prosecution.

“During the raid, we also arrested some drug barons but immediately handed them over to the National Drug Law Enfforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further action,” Okonkwo said.

Newsmen report that items recovered from the suspects included knives, cutlasses, three locally made pistols, ammunition and suspected hard drugs.

The task force had arrested the leader of the notorious Sara-Suka group alongside some members a few months ago.