A military armoured tank on Monday caught fire in Damaturu, Yobe state causing several explosions from the vehicle.

The explosions threw the entire town into pandemonium as resident scampered for safety.

The Spokesman of Operation Lafiya Dole Sector II, Captain Njoka Irabor confirmed the incident.

Captain Irabor described the incident as unfortunate but said the situation is far from any attack on the metropolis. He called on people to go about their normal business.

Our correspondent gathered that fire fighters were deployed to the scene to put off the fire.

The incident according to an eyewitness happened opposite the Federal Polytechnic Damaturu as the soldiers were on their way back to base from the August 27 Stadium Damaturu.