National Chairman of the Niger Delta Ex-agitators, High Chief Kile Torughedi, has charged all Niger Delta youths as well as all batches of ex-agitators captured under different phases of the amnesty programme to ensure that peace reigns in the region.

He spoke at the inauguration of new national executives of the phase II Ex-agitators under the presidential Amnesty Programme in Abuja where he reminded them that development of the region was hinged on peace without which nothing could be achieved.

He sued for calm and pleaded with groups that threatened to resume attacks on national assets in the Niger Delta due to the harassment meted out to elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, to sheath their sword and accept the apology already rendered and was as well, investigating the matter.

Torughedi, also known as Young Shall Grow stressed the need for a focused and peaceful leadership moreso as the new leadership of the amnesty programme was a listening one and was willing to correct the wrongs of the past.

He blamed lack of unity and pressure from different groups for the disparate and uncoordinated responses that led to near failure of the programme.

“All the phases in the Presidential Amnesty must work in one-accord as all the shortcomings in the running of the Amnesty office in the past was as a result of lack of unity amongst Ex-agitators and that oneness of everybody is none negotiable,” he concluded.

While accepting the mantle of leadership, the Chairman of the Phase II Ex-agitators, Mr. Mathew Daniel, while pledging to work with others in harmony, thanked General Young Shall Grow on behalf of the entire Executives and assured him that they will pilot the affairs of Phase II to a higher level.

Mr. Daniel, called on other members of his executive not to get involved in any activity that will disgrace them out of office as was done by the former Chairman of the Phase II, Mr. Aso Tambo, who is currently in the custody of the Nigerian Government after being caught red-handed with massive numbers of guns in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

He concluded by expressing the commitment and loyalty of the Phase II Executives to all critical stakeholders in the struggle as well as the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo.

Congratulating the new Excos of the Phase II, the Chairman of Phase III Gen. Lato Marine said he was happy to have been alive so see the level of unity amongst ex-agitators, adding, “I know that General Young Shall Grow will take us to the promise land.”

Other members of the Phase II Executives include; Mr. Edward Mathew Ogbenefejior as Vice Chairman; Mr. Otonye Suoipre as Secretary; Mr. Emmanuel Victor as Spokesman; Mr. Pogo Iruomikere as Treasurer and Mr. Ben Mark as Coordinator.

Others are Mr. H.M Ebirie as P.R.O; Mr. Tunde Gbofa as Fin. Secretary; Chief Kingsley Dorgu as Adviser I and Mr. Peckley Allen as Adviser 2.