Ex-militants in Bayelsa State have taken to the streets to protest thereby calling for the removal of Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Charles Dokubo.

The protesting militants on Monday morning blocked the Mbiama axis of the East/West road, causing a gridlock that lasted for about two hours.

According to them, creating the blockade is to send a message to the Federal Government that they are not ready to accept ‘no’ for an answer.

They are also complained about the non-payment of their monthly stipend by the Federal Government, thereby issuing a 7-day ultimatum

The protesters say they won’t remove it until they receive a phone call from the amnesty office agreeing to pay them their outstanding allowance owed them.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Charles Dokubo on March 13, 2018, after sacking the former Brigadier-General Paul Boroh (Retd).

The President directed the National Security Adviser (NSA) to carry out a full investigation into the activities of the Amnesty Programme from 2015 to date, especially allegations of financial impropriety and other acts that are allegedly detrimental to the objectives of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.