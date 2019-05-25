<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A coalition of Niger Delta agitators, yesterday, said the secretive conspiracy by the Niger Delta Republic Fighters to declare Niger Delta Republic on June 1, was not a collective plan of agitators in the region, but a sponsored political plan to clampdown on Niger Delta leaders.

The group under the auspices of 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, led by self-styled “General” Izon Ebi, in a statement, declared, “We disassociate ourselves from the call by the so-called Niger Delta Republic Fighters to declare Niger Delta Republic come 1st of June 2019.”

It said, “We, therefore, urge our distinguish leaders and elders not to panic as it was not the collective agreement of all agitators, but a plan by some sponsored political buccaneers to clampdown on our distinguished, outspoken and fearless leaders in the Niger Delta.”

“General” Ebi urged all fighters of the group “ to stand down and put on hold our planned ban on oil exploration in the Niger Delta come May 29 2019 because fifth columnists and some people in government are trying to blackmail some of our distinguish leaders and rubbish our genuine struggle for equity and justice.”

He stated, “We are repudiating and condemning their reputed threat so as not to endanger the lives of our people and leaders, we claim to be agitating for, after all the Federal Government and the former Inspector General of Police apologized to Pa Edwin Clark and he accepted and other matters are being handled by leaders in the Niger Delta.”

“Our struggle is real and just and is all about restructuring, true federalism, devolution of power, state police and resource control. We believe that majority of the people in the Niger Delta share the same idea and notion.

“Therefore, we cannot allow politically sponsored adventures and fifth columnists to derail our collective aspirations and destiny. We use this opportunity to advise the federal government to start the implementation of true federalism and all that is required to put back this great nation on track to achieve the dreams of our founding fathers.

“That our fathers in the Niger Delta accepted and tolerated the despoliation by the federal government and oil companies do mean that our generation will accept it,” he added.