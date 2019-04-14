<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Niger Delta stakeholders at the weekend lampooned a group of ex-militants under the auspices of the Niger Delta Ex-agitators Leaders Forum (NDEL) for attacking the acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Nelson Brambaifa.

The stakeholders, who defended Brambaifa under the aegis of Coalition of Niger Deltans for Justice and Development (CONDJUD), described as unfounded, fabricated and concocted the allegations leaders of NDEL relied upon to ask President Muhammadu Buhari not to confirm the appointment of Brambaifa

The Secretary-General, CONDJUD, Elder Christopher Abarowei, said it was not tenable for some disgruntled ex-militants to attack Braimbaifa and his office because of a water hyacinth project.

“Their call on President Muhammadu Buhari to shelve plans to confirming Prof. Nelson Brambaifa as substantive Managing Director of the NDDC should, therefore, be disregarded”, he said.

Abarowei said the anti-Brambaifa group consisted of a few selfish and myopic persons, who could not make the list of thousands of Niger Deltans from across Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Imo and Abia states that benefitted from the last water Hyacinth projects.

He said: “No genuine group in the Niger Delta including to the so-called self acclaimed leaders of Niger Delta Ex-agitators would claim ignorance of the fact that since his appointment as the acting MD of the commission, Brambaifa has coordinated well the activities of NDDC and done more in the area of youth empowerment and resolving several issues unattended to by his predecessors.

“Therefore’ the ex-militant leaders, if they are real should be thankful to the acting MD for being able to resolve issues surrounding the water hyacinth project neglected by previous administrations of the commission.

“The faceless coordinator, his one-man group, and their sponsors strayed and showed selfishness when it said Brambaifa refused to pay for water hyacinth projects and to meet with them to discuss kilometer road jobs.

“The principle of youth empowerment is to stop restiveness in the Niger Delta and in line with the objective of the commission but not to serve few elements with selfish motives.

“No amount of treat, intimidation or harassment by any group, we are sure, would move Brambaifa and his vision-conscious colleagues to yield to selfish demands as the acting MD will neither snub nor neglect any genuine group with genuine case for empowerment.

“We call on all well-meaning elders and leaders from the region to reach out and give the best of support to the acting MD and his hardworking team to achieve the objectives and purpose for which they are appointed.

“Professor Brambaifa, a prudent manager of funds, unlike most public office holders do not play politics with development and enhancement of the condition of the people of the region.

“No Niger Deltan is more fit for the position of Managing Director of NDDC and Mr. President should therefore in the shortest possible time confirm the appointment of Prof Nelson Brambaifa in the interest of the development of the entire Niger Delta region”.