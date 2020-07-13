



Former militants under the aegis of ‘Action Crocodile Group’ have given the Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu seven-day ultimatum to settle their entitlements.

The ex-militants who gave this notice at a news briefing in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo state stated that there was need for the federal and state governments to involve concerned groups in the amnesty programme.

The group led by self styled ‘General’ Bowei Felix (aka Kakadukuduku 1 of the Niger Delta) and other ex-militants leaders, including ‘Generals’ Akpodinwomi George, Agbala Pouye, Lady Unu (Woman General), Chief Ogidogo, Soriwen Raphael, Chris Iteghi, Bekwei Iyaboerigha and Ebisco Serum, among others, said federal and state governments introduced the amnesty programme and mandated groups of ex-militants to embrace the scheme since its inauguration in 2017.

According to the group, offensive weapons in their possession were submitted to the Ondo State Government with a promise to put them on its payroll.





This was to take care of them in order to quit the creeks. “But it is unfortunate that the current administration promised to cater for all of us, but surprisingly, it deviated by paying some of us, leaving the majority to their plight.

“Imagine, rice, money and vehicles were distributed to some of the militant groups, while many were neglected during the last Christmas and Easter. We want the government to bring the militant groups together and settle their entitlements, for peace to reign”, they added.

They enjoined Governor Akeredolu to fix a date for a round-table dialogue with them and release N20 million for their welfare and that of their families.

They explained that the meeting was to let the public know of their current predicament, warning that they would not allow the government’s election campaign train into Ese-Odo Local Government if their demands were not met.