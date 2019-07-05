<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eight militants, including Taliban key commander Mullah Mohiudin alias Abu Zahifa was confirmed dead as fighting aircraft targeted a Taliban hideout.

Ghulam Hazrat Karimi, army spokesman made this known on Friday in Baharak district of Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province.

“Acting upon intelligence report the security forces’ fighting aircraft stormed a Taliban hideout in Baharak district today.

“The security forces killed eight rebels including notorious commander Mullah Mohiudin alias Abu Zahifa.’’

Karimi added that five more militants sustained injuries in the air raids.

Describing Abu Zahifa as a notorious commander, the official noted that Zahifa was involved in series of subversive activities.

The officials said that Zahif’s physical elimination could demoralise the Taliban fighters in Takhar and adjoining Kunduz and Badakhshan provinces.

Taliban militants, who have stepped up activities, are yet to make comment on the report.