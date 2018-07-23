Ex-Agitators and Militants have thrown their weight behind Prof. Charles Dokubo, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Chairman, Presidential Amnesty Programme, for reorganising the amnesty programme in line with its core mandate.

Alhaji Harmony Awo aka Don Witche Witche, the National Leader of Niger Delta Peace Awareness Movement, and “General” Reuben Nania of Ogbia Agba Camp, former militants leader, also commended Chief Selky Torghedi aka “Young Shall Grow” for emerging as the Chairman of all ex-militants and agitators in the Niger Delta region, saying his efforts in promoting peace has paid off.

The duo noted that Professor Dokubo has brought his wealth of experience as a conflict resolution expert to bear in the Amnesty Office which has further endeared him to the people.

They noted that the Amnesty programme has been given a fresh breadth since the appointment of Professor Dokubo, adding that he has repositioned the programme which was already derailing.

They said Chief Torghedi would help to further stabilise the existing peace in the region being a former militant leader now overseeing the affairs of all ex-agitators and militants as chairman.

Alhaji Awo and General Nania urged all ex- agitators and militants to support their new chairman in his quest to bring the issues of their welfare to the front burner.