A beneficiary of federal government’s amnesty program for former militants, Eshanekpe Isreal, has made moves to give back to the society through tackling the out of school children menace facing the country.

Through his non governmental organisation, Educationally Deprived Children Foundation, EDCF, he has vowed to turn around the fortunes of the out-of-school children in Nigeria, noting that no nation develops without child education.

Registered in Nigeria with affiliate organisations in diaspora, the EDCF through its Executive Chairman, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro said the aim of the organisation was to ensure that it reduces the number of out of school children in the country stating that he was irked by the rate parents abdicate their duty of training and empowering their children and using them as child labourers.

EDCF, Akpodoro noted, has come to stay in the country to support the desire of the Federal Government to educate the Nigerian child for a stronger and more reliable Nation.

The Foundation, Is made up of seasoned professionals and passionate Nigerians with foreign partners who have the interest of the indigent children of Nigeria at heart.

The Foundation says it has pulled resources together to ensure that it lifts out Nigerian children from the scourge of illiteracy occasioned by poverty ravaging the socio-economic landscape of the country.

It intends to fund genuinely indigent children identified by the panel set up by the Foundation from the primary school level to University and this the President said shall be achieved through random selection across the six geo-political divides in the country without preference for any region.

According to the Foundation, equality in the selection process of the scholarship shall be prioritized to ensure that every Nigerian child irrespective of where they come from enjoy the benefits of the gesture,noting that the Chairman was touched by the rising cases of mass illiteracy in the country adding that with proper education, Nigerian youths will turn away from crime and criminalities.

The Chairman further explained that the foundation has opened talks with the United Nations Children’s Fund, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisations, UNESCO, for the purpose of achieving the goal of getting Nigerian children out of stack illiteracy.

“We must reduce the level of illiteracy in our country. We owe it a duty to this generation to ensure we remove reasonable number of Nigerian children from the streets and domestic slavery. This, we must achieve as we call on well meaning Nigerians, government and organizations, all around the world , to join hands with us to educate the Nigerian child.”

Akpodoro stated, adding that without proper education for the 21st century Nigerian child, a virile nation may remain an unachievable dream.