<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former militant leaders from nine states in the Niger Delta area have blamed some state governors in the region for frequent agitations by the youths in the region.

They said the policies of exclusion being adopted by some governors of the region are responsible for the incessant protests by youths.

The ex-militant leaders, under the aegis of the Leadership, Peace and Cultural Development Initiative (LPCDI), explained that the youths believed they are being sidelined by their state governors in terms of employment and empowerment.

LPCDI National President, Rueben Wilson, in a communiqué, noted that the bulk of the problems in the Niger Delta lies with the involvements of the state governors.

He, therefore, pleaded with the governors to call to order oil companies operating in the oil-rich communities and intervened to ensure the companies employ youths who have been trained and qualified to work in the industries.





Wilson said the youths are angry because they felt sidelined while the programmes initiated to benefit them are benefitting outsiders.

On the future of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, the ex-militant leaders supported the leadership of Charles Dokubo and the Presidential Amnesty Office.

They pointed out that there has been noticeable change in the workings of the amnesty office under Dokubo

The group also urged other stakeholders to support Dokubo, stating that he needs time to put in place some of his plans because it is only then he can be judged by the work he has put in.

“We can attest to the good work he is currently doing at the Amnesty Office. We assure the public that the support for Dokubo is not of lip service but for confirmation of the good work he is currently doing with the amnesty programme with ongoing projects, including empowerments, skills acquisition trainings, and education for the Niger Delta youths,” they said in the communiqué.