Former militant leaders from the nine states of the Niger Delta region under the First phase of the Presidential Amnesty programme have thrown their weight behind the leadership of Prof. Charles Dokubo as the coordinator of the programme.

According to the former militant leaders, their support and decision to pass a vote of confidence on the Presidential Amnesty Coordinator, Charles Dokubo, was based on his new style of leadership that has injected a new life into the Amnesty programme.

The former militant leaders, made up of Ezekiel Akpasbowei, Henry Benedodoghe, Gravilla Egbela, Franklin Duduku, Igwu Emeka and Nico Sintei, Chief Omoh Tonwerighe and Andrew Voko, made this known in a communiqué issued at the end of enlarged meeting where they deliberated on the new lease of life and improved quality in handling of the affairs of the Amnesty programme .

The former militant leaders however called on Dokubo to reconsider the decision on the recall of Scholarship beneficiaries under the programme back home in Nigeria based on suspicions that they were smuggled into the programme.

The communique noted in part “We have thrown our support behind the recent leadership of the Amnesty and as such, we have a passed a vote of confidence on recent amnesty coordinator, Prof. Charles Dokubo. We note that the new leadership has brought a new lease of life and quality to bear in handle the affairs of the Amnesty programme. The decision should be rescinded and the Amnesty should implemented to accommodate all students into the Amnesty back because they are all from Niger Delta regardless of the suspicion on whether they were smuggled into the scheme”

The Ex-militant leaders also urged the Presidential Amnesty Coordinator to intervene and prevail on the Niger Delta Development Commission and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to assist in the needed development of the region pointing out that “our people in the region are law abiding people and have resolved to shun violence that are inimical to the growth of the region.”