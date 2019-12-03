<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National chairman, Phase 2 ex-militants, Mr Stephen Ebisinte, has appealed to the federal government to give speedy attention to the ongoing East-West road project, saying that the state of its dilapidation was horrible.

The ex-militant leader made the appeal on Tuesday sequel to a protest jointly carried out by the three phases of Niger Delta ex-militants at the Mbiama axis of the road on Monday.

He said passing through the road especially from Yenagoa to Port-Harcourt in Rivers state was hellish due to the numerous dilapidated spots.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to focus attention on the road, which links all the South-South states in the federation.

“I painstakingly appealed to President Buhari to please give special attention to this road because we are really suffering.

“If you pass through Kaiama to Port-Harcourt on this road, you will spend five to six hours because of the state of dilapidation. It is hellish plying this road!

“I support the protest carried out by my colleagues yesterday and I appealed to President Buhari to please attend to our cry for help because armed robbers have used the opportunity to waylay road users on those spots,” he said.