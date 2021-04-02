



Serie A giants AC Milan will battle Feyenoord for Golden Eaglets star striker Ahmed Abdullahi, according to a report.

Top Dutch club Feyenoord were front runners to sign the exciting centre-forward, who will be 17 in June.

However, newsmen has since learnt that the Nasarawa-born youngster is currently training in Lagos on his way out of the country possibly to Italy, where Milan are the latest top European club keen to sign him.





He will most likely play for the youth team before he makes his way to the senior squad.

Ahmed from HB Academy is a big and talented striker, who scored twice in the final of the U17 AFCON WAFU B qualifiers against Cote d’Ivoire.

Nigeria stars Taribo West, Taye Taiwo and Nnamdi Odumadi have all featured for Milan.