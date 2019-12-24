<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), on Tuesday, applauded the Federal Government’s decision to release the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), and convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, from detention.

In a statement he issued in Abuja, Ozekhome said the decision was salutary for democracy, respect for fundamental rights of the citizens and observance of rule of law.

He said: “The order by the Federal Government through the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), for the immediate release of Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) who has been in detention for about four years and Omoyele Sowore, who has been detained since August 2019, is salutary for democracy, respect for fundamental rights of the citizens and observance of rule of law.

“I am happy the government has finally realised its faux pas and is seeing the same light which I saw since 2015 when I kicked against the illegal incarceration of Dasuki.

“It is never too late to take corrective measures and make amends.

“There is nothing like something good happening at a bad time or something bad happening at a good time. This government is beginning to see the importance of the rule of law prevailing over the rule of the thumb and over so-called national security, which is a euphemism for the security of a government in power.

“The government should add El-Zakzaky to the list of detainees to be released, because the whole world, aside from government apologists and grovellers, see all of them as political prisoners.

“Respect for the rule of law and citizens’ fundamental rights constitutes some of the key building blocks of democracy.

“Obedience to court orders, however distasteful, constitutes the irreducible minimum of a civilised nation.

“The government should build on this fresh air of freedom to stop tormenting Nigerians with maximum fear and subjugation, making them discuss in whispers and walking sumnabulistically like Ayi Kwei Armah’s ‘the living dead.’

“I thank Mr. President. I commend the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for this democratic gesture.”