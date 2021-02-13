



“The arrest, taking away in a Black Maria, and detention of Debo Makaroni and other peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate on Saturday is patently illegal and totally unconstitutional”, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, said.

Constitutional Lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, who made this known on Saturday said, “At least the Nigerian Constitution has not been abrogated by this dictatorial government of impunity”.

“Sections 40 and 41 of the said Constitution give Debo and other Nigerians the right to peaceful assembly and association, and the right to freedom of movement.





“Even under military dictatorships, as one of the founding fathers of the CLO – the Civil Liberties Organisation – (the first indigenous human rights organization in Nigeria founded on 15th October, 1987), I was allowed to demonstrate and protest on the streets by successive military juntas.

“Debo and the other protesters have done no wrong to protest. It has not been shown that it was violent .

“Is the Federal government truly saying Nigerians should no longer protest? “Then, the FG should dissolve the people and select or elect another one of its choice.”