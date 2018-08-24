Former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro, has commended the decision of the Presidency to restructure the Special AntiRobbery Squad (SARS) saying it is timely and the right decision because, according to him, the police unit had digressed from its founding principle.

Okiro, who is the immediate past chairman, Police Service Commission, made this statement while receiving an award of ‘Peace-Loving Global Citizen’ on Tuesday from the Universal Peace Federation (Nigeria) and Nigerian Women of Integrity in Abuja.

While appreciating the two organisations for the award, Okiro, who is an ambassador of peace and also the grand patron of Nigerian Women of Integrity, said SARS operatives had not been focused on the reasons for which they were established but rather, were involving themselves with other cases outside their purview.

“We formed the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) way back in 1991 when the notorious Shina Rambo was rampaging in Lagos and the whole of the South West snatching cars among others.

“So, we formed SARS to contain the effect of robbery and car snatching. Like I have said before, they deviated from the main reason by moving away from confronting armed robbery, car snatching and kidnapping, to getting involved in mundane cases such as cases of bank cheques, land disputes and cases involving families.”