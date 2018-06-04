Chief of Staff to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and two-time deputy governor of Edo State, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, at the weekend called on Nigerians to be constructive in their criticism and eschew words that are capable of throwing the nation into chaos.

Oghiadomhe gave the charge at a meeting where he, as chairman, hosted members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Fugar Progressive Union (FPU) in his hometown, Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state.

Oghiadomhe said Nigeria is evolving and that it has not done badly since the berthing of democracy, noting that there are still a lot to gain from it if everyone is committed to making it work.

“My advice for Nigerians is peace, tolerance and be constructive in all our criticism. Nigeria is evolving. There is a government in place and there are elections coming and we only pray for peace. We pray for unity, we pray for a turndown in the security hazards we have today.

“A lot of things are happening in the democracy today and that show that it is still very vibrant and we are learning and we still have a lot to learn”, he said.

Oghiadomhe also expressed hope that the state government developmental policies will cut across every nook and cranny of the state.

“He is just coming, he cannot take all the places at once. He is doing quite a good job in some areas and I think he is promising and I have no doubt whatsoever that his policies will have effect in every nook and cranny of the state, including this our own community.

“I know we have mentioned one or two projects to him and he has expressed his desire to execute them. That they are not yet executed do not mean they will not be executed. I have been in government too and I know what it takes”, he said.

While shedding light on the FPU and how its activities have complemented government’s efforts in the community, the former Chief of Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan said it has helped foster peace and development in the community.

“It is about the progress of this community. Today, we have gone into issues of community balancing, structuring and restructuring, issues of projects that are needed to be done and those that have been abandoned and we have set up committee to work towards the actualisation of such projects,” he stated.