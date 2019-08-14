<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The chairman of an indigenous telecom company, Globacom, Mike Adenuga Jr, has said that Nigeria tourism industry will continue to suffer a decline if the government fails to adequately address the issue of insecurity in the country.

Adenuga Jr., who made this known this in his goodwill message to the 2019 Ojude Oba Festival, held in Ijebu Ode, read on his behalf by Folu Aderibigbe, equally urged government at the federal, state and local government levels to work harmoniously and design strategies to nip security challenges in the bud to harness the huge tourism potentials available in the country.

He explained that the company was always conscious of its pact with the people of Nigeria to support, grow and develop noble causes such as Ojude Oba which had assumed international status with the support of the telecoms firm.

Globacom chairman congratulated the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, for the numerous achievements during his reign, adding that Ijebuland was lucky to have him as a monarch without compare.

He also felicitated with the Ijebu people for being alive to witness this year’s Ojude Oba Festival.

Meanwhile, ten subscribers of the telecoms company emerged winners of tricycles in the raffle draw event of the annual festival.

The ten lucky winners were picked at the draw conducted by the Awujale at the end of the colourful Ojude Oba Festival.