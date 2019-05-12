<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr, Chairman of Globacom, has called for the entrenchment of “Omoluabi” values in all Nigerians if the nation must make worthwhile progress.

“Omoluabi” is a symbolic character description in Yoruba which entails the display of the virtues of honesty, hard work, integrity, probity and good character by the person so described in all his dealings.

These virtues as enshrined in the “Omoluabi paradigm”, Adenuga noted, are necessary ingridients for the establishment of good governance in the country.

Dr. Adenuga made the call in a goodwill message delivered on his behalf at the 3rd Annual Oba Adetona Professorial Chair Lecture of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye. The lecture was held in Ijebu Ode last Friday to mark the 85th birthday of the Paramount Ruler of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The Globacom Chairman, who was represented at the occasion by Mr Folu Aderibigbe, described the theme of the Lecture “Grassroots Governance, the soft underbelly of Nigeria’s political architecture”, as relevant, asserting that “if we get it right at the local government level, we will get it right at the top as all politics is local”.

Dr Adenuga also commended Oba Adetona for donating the Professorial Chair at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, adding that it had been useful in generating topical ideas for the enthronement of good governance in the country.

In his keynote address, Oba Adetona expressed happiness to be alive to witness the occasion, and thanked God, the people of Ijebuland and Globacom for the huge support which has enabled fast development in his domain.