A recent study conducted at Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark, has revealed that migraine is associated with an increased risk of pregnancy-related hypertension disorders in mothers and newborns.

According to the lead author of the study, Nils Skajaa, Epidemiologist Department of Clinical Epidemiology, “Migraine is a disabling condition, common among women of reproductive age.

“Accumulating evidence shows that migraine in pregnancy may lead to several adverse outcomes in the mother and child, but treatment may alleviate these risks”.

The study further revealed that maternal migraine was associated with an increased risk of a variety of adverse outcomes, including low birth weight, preterm birth, Cesaerean delivery, respiratory distress syndrome and febrile seizures.

The research team however noted that treated migraine was not linked with higher risks of adverse outcomes compared with untreated migraine.

“This suggests that migraine itself, rather than its treatment, is associated with pregnancy complications,” the author said.