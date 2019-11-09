<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Indigenous Tribes of the Middle Belt, under the auspices of Conference of Autochthonous Ethnic Nationality Community Development Associations, has set November 10 of every year to remember victims of violent conflicts in the region.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the co-convener of the group, Elder Dante Angyu and made available to newsmen in Jalingo.

The statement said the date was approved during the 2018 annual conference in Jos as a Community Day of Solidarity with Victims of Violent Conflicts that bedevilled the region.

According to the statement, the essence of the celebration of the day is to highlight the plight of victims still alive, remember those who sacrificed their lives to save others and to celebrate those who exhibited heroism in the midst of danger by promoting peace and reconciliation or saving the lives of others.

“The celebration of the day will also help us to highlight issues fueling conflicts and help find solutions to them. Challenge individuals, groups and governments on the need to address drivers of conflicts and assist victims as well as promote social justice, peacebuilding and restitution and reconciliation.”

According to the statement, this year’s celebration in Taraba State themed “Beyond figures; giving the victims a voice,” will focus on the plight of victims and the need to speak out against the increasing violence in the state.

The statement called for prayers to God for the perpetrators to see reasons to stop the killings.