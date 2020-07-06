



The Middle Belt Forum has accused the Federal Government of neglecting the rescue process of the remaining 112 Chibok School girls who were kidnapped by Boko Haram.

A total of 219 schoolgirls were said to have been abducted by Boko Haram terrorists while writing their final Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations on April 14, 2014.

The organisation said they were rescued in two batches of 21 and 82, while four escaped individually at different times within the six years of their captivity in the terrorists’ den.

The MBF in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Isuwa Dogo, asked the government to rescue the remaining girls in captivity.

It called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the destroyed school where the girls were kidnapped from be completely rebuilt and open for prospective school-age children as the Chibok School is the only secondary school in Chibok Local Government Area.

It said, “The future can only be brightened through the education of citizens. The confusion that has trailed the academic careers of these rescued school girls should be resolved. We call on President Buhari to ensure the safe return of the remaining 112 school girls who are still under the captivity of Boko Haram.”





Dogo added, “The rescued girls, comprising 103 in number, were initially transferred to the Women Development Centre, Abuja, where they underwent Psychosocial Support and treatment for Post Stress Traumatic Disorder facilitated by the United Nations Population Fund.

“Since May 2017 when they were rescued, rehabilitated and sent to the American University of Nigeria, Yola, to prepare them to rewrite their SSCE, and proceed to various pre-degree programmes, neither the re-siting of the SSCE nor the pre-degree programme seen the light of day.

“Despite advice by the parents of the girls, the Chibok Community and the #BringBackOurGirls. advocacy group that the Office of the Vice President be charged with the responsibility of monitoring the education of the kidnapped girls, the Federal Government maintained deaf ears and transferred the matter to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

“It is ill-fated that the Federal Government abdicated its responsibility in fulfilling its obligations to the girls as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari. More worrisome, the government has refused to allow well-meaning individuals and organizations to come to the aid of the girls. The Forum recalls that both local and international organizations attempted to bring respite and rescue the career of these girls from the dunghill of hopelessness and despair.”