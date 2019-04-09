<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Janet, mother of General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr Daniel Olukoya, is dead.

The 95-year-old, according to a statement by the Chairman, MFM Media Committee, Pastor Oladele Bank-Olemoh, died in her sleep in the wee hours of March 31, 2019, 25 years after she lost her husband.

“Mama was a fervent worshipper at the MFM International Headquarters, Onike-Yaba, Lagos, where she was a prayer warrior and a member of the Elders Group.

“The burial programme of Mama Olukoya will be announced later.

“She is survived by Dr Daniel Olukoya and Mrs Funmilayo Olowoake, also a member of the MFM, grandchildren and other family members,” the Bank-Olemoh stated