The United States District Court for the District of Maryland, has been approached in a civil action to sanction the defamation and ancillary torts committed by Omoyele Sowore and Sahara Reporters Media Inc. in several online publications against the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) and its General Overseer, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya.

The suit bearing Case No. 8:18-cv-02922, which will be heard by Judge Theodore D. Chuang, has Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya; Mountain of Fire And Miracles Ministries, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (“MFM Nevada”), and Mountain of Fire and Miracles, Ministries, Bowie, Maryland, a Maryland Corporation (“MFM Bowie”) as plaintiffs.

In the complaint and demand for jury trial commencing the case, the plaintiff’s lawyers emphasised that the action arose out of the defendants’ unrelenting campaign to defame Daniel Olukoya and the ministry, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, adding that the defendants’ malice stems from a disagreement between MFM and Sahara Reporters in 2013.

Highlighting the Sahara Reporters publication of September 27, 2017 entitled “Former Mountain Of Fire Miracles Ministries Pastors Accuse General Overseer, Olukoya, Of Illegal Importation Of Goods In US Property Dispute,” the plaintiffs’ lawyers recalled that the subject matter in the case grounding that report proceeded to a court trial and the judge found in favour of MFM, stressing that during the course of the trial, witnesses for MFM disputed and disproved any allegations of tax evasion but Sahara again failed to report on the fact that the tax evasion issues had been rebuffed.

In its 49-paragraph complaint, the plaintiffs stated their three causes of action as: “defamation, defamation per se and false light.” They therefore claim:- An award against all defendants to compensate for all economic damages sustained as a result of their tortious conduct; an award against all defendants to compensate for all presumed an actual reputational damage; an award against all defendants to compensate for all presumed an actual damages resulting from mental anguish and emotional distress; an award against all defendants of punitive damages; attorney’s fees and costs;

Injunctive relief, including but not limited to the removal of the false and defamatory materials from any website over which defendants have control. Any and all other relief that the court deems just and proper.The trial of the case is most likely to be a jury trial as demanded by the plaintiffs.