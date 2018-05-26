The Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, has described the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as the height of injustice.

Uche said there was bias in the handling of the matter vis a vis violent herdsmen across Nigeria.

Speaking, the Prelate urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do all within his power to ensure peace across the country.

According to Uche, “It will be a height of injustice to declare the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist group without doing same to armed herdsmen who have graduated from carrying bows and arrows to sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 assault rifles which they deploy against host communities across the country.

“The government knows what to do. Government is reneging in her primary role to secure its citizenry; the purpose of government is to protect its citizens. So any government that is not providing security is failing.

“I think why Nigerians voted out PDP government was because of insecurity, because it is increasing daily, that people are killed in their homes and some do not know what tomorrow holds.

“Insecurity is a major minus of this government unless they want to rig election; they must change this irregular killing of people and bloodletting in this country unless they are not serious about leadership in Nigeria.

“Can you allow a killer to take care of your child or do you leave your child in the hands of somebody who cannot protect your child. You cannot relax when you go to work.

“Nigeria is a child given to the present administration. But when they fail in the area of administration, what are they then for, that is our worry but mind you, I am not against any government. I am not for any government, I am not a politician; I don’t belong to any political party. If you come to my church, all the political parties members are there.

“I have members of my church in various political party all over Nigeria, so if there are 66 parties, I have my members in each of them, so, I don’t mistreat anyone of them, rather I treat them equally.”