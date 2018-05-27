The Methodist prelate, Rev. Samuel Uche, has called on the Federal Government to establish special courts that would discuss, decide and expedite action on corruption cases in the country.

Uche made the call at the 2018 Democracy International Church Service on Sunday in Abuja.

The theme of the programme was: “Peace Building and Good Governance for Sustainable Development’’ taken from the Book of Job Chapter 14 Verse 7 to 9.

According to the cleric, the courts would help the country to bring the guilty ones to book, because Nigeria cannot afford to ignore that aspect.

” I advocate for special courts that will discuss corruption cases and decide.”

On the 2019 elections, Uche called on Nigerians to avoid the do or die politics, adding that there should be fairness and equity.

He encouraged Nigerians to work against all those who would manipulate the elections, saying Nigerians should make it free and fair.

”Let us work together and build a nation where love, peace, religious tolerance and patience will abound.

”We will not allow impunity to reign in our country. Let us take Nigeria, breath Nigeria, drink Nigeria and promote Nigeria,” he said.

The prelate, however, called on the government to ensure proper and adequate security, adding that people were been killed almost on a daily basis in their sleep.

“To solve all these problems people must be comfortable and safe. All those who are troubling Nigerians are bastards.

“We must discuss how we can live together, how we can bring peace and stop pointing accusing fingers at each other.

“We should allow freedom of worship, freedom of speech and association and we should stop exposing ourselves to national podium,’’ he said.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, thanked everyone present at the event and called on Nigerians to always pray for their leaders and the country.

Mustapha also called on Nigerians to exercise religious tolerance and peace in their daily activities

The event was graced by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Speaker House of Representatives, Rev Tor Uja, Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja.

Apostolic Joseph Otubu, Vice President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop Peter Ogunmiyiwa, Coordinating Chaplain, National Christian Centre among others.