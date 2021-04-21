



The Methodist Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Uyo, has urged the Federal Government to ramp up the country’s security machinery to check terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.

The church dropped this counsel in a nine-point communiqué issued and made available to newsmen at the end of its 26th Annual Synod held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

With the theme, “Watch and Pray,” the church observed that challenges facing the nation had impacts on the state and churches, and appealed to the Federal Government to tackle the issue holistically.

It, however, encouraged Nigerians to be morally upright, sensitive and vigilant so they would not be wiped out in the ensuing calamities.

Bearing the signatures of the Archbishop of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in the Diocese of Uyo, The Most Reverend Chimezuo Nwamkpa, and the Lay President Archbishop Sunday Bassey, the communiqué read in part:

“Synod appreciates the Prelate, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Emeka Kanu Uche, JP, for the insightful theme, “Watch and Pray,” which is very apt and timely at a time when the world is grappling with insecurity and terrorism.

“Synod calls on government at all levels to reappraise their anti-terrorism strategy, while also encouraging Nigerians to be morally upright, spiritually sensitive and increasingly vigilant.”

They commended the Federal Government for the effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, but regretted that ongoing social investment programmes did not get to most vulnerable persons in the society.





The communiqué mentioned the flawed social investment programmes to include: Conditional Cash Transfer, COVID-19 National Survival Fund, Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES), Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS), N-Power, Target Credit Facility, Financial Moratoriums, as well as other relief handouts of the Federal Government

The Synod lamented that such packages were not received by the real beneficiaries.

It commended the leadership of the church for successful skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes executed in the state, adding that such a gesture would reduce unemployment.

It said: “Synod commends the Methodist Diocese of Uyo, under the leadership of His Grace, The Most Rev Chimezuo O.N. Nwankpa, for instituting the remarkably successful free skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programme in the state.”

It lauded the achievements of Akwa Ibom State’s Governor Udom Emmanuel in providing skills acquisition training for 3,000 youths, and the planned extension of flights by the state-owned Ibom Air to Gambia and other West African countries.

The Synod also condemned violent killings in Essien Udim, Oruk-Anam, Mbo, Okobo, Ini and other parts of the state, including the unwarranted attacks on and killing of security agents.

The communiqué said: “Synod reasoned that much appears left to be desired on the part of the government in checking and bringing to book the activities of persons identified as bandits, killer herdsmen, kidnappers and terrorists who look determined to make the country unsafe for peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.”