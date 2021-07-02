Methodist Church Nigeria parts way with British counterpart over gay marriage

The Methodist Church Nigeria on Friday passed a vote of no confidence on its British counterpart over the latter’s approval of same-sex marriage.

The Nigeria variant of the church said this in a statement by its Director, Media and Public Relations, Rev. Oladapo Daramola, in Lagos.

Daramola said the Church expressed its displeasure over the decision of the British Church in favour of same-sex marriage.

According to him, the position of the MCN was made known by its Prelate, His Eminence Chukwumerije Kanu-Uche, in a message he shared with members on July 2.

Kanu-Uche announced that MCN was cutting formal ties with the British Methodist Church due to the latter’s decision to vote in favour of same sex marriage at the just-concluded conference.

He said: “I wish to let you know that I was invited to the British Methodist Conference this year, 2021 but I was duly represented by Rt. Rev. S. R. Nortey.

“He was part of the Conference and he has given me preliminary information and report.

“I have requested him to publish and circulate the full report on the SSM to the Conference office and all of us.”

Kanu-Uche said what the British Methodist Conference had done was predicted by John Wesley that “a time will come when the Methodist Church will exist as a dead sect, having the form of religion and denying the power thereof unless they continue with the spiritual fervency with which they first started.”

The prelate reminded the members that the British Methodist Church was no longer the mother Church of MCN.

He added: “She is only a sister Church. MCN gained autonomy in 1962 and became autocephalous in 1963. So, we can part ways with the British Conference and have nothing to lose.

“I only pity those romancing with them because of pecuniary interest.

“Suggestion to write or visit the British Methodist Conference is an insult on Methodist church.”

Kanu-Uche, however, said the Church will wait to receive a detailed report from the accredited delegate to the Conference and take an informed decision at its August 2021 consultation.

“As a remedial measure let every Bishop, and Archbishop tell our members that MCN does not support gay or same-sex marriage,” Kanu-Uche said.

Newsmen report that the Nigerian House of Representatives had during the seventh assembly, during the dispensation of President Goodluck Jonathan, passed a resolution against same-sex marriage, citing its un-African nature.