The Archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Archdiocese of Lagos Mainland, Rev. Obafemi Adeleye, has advised women to be obedient to God.

He spoke at the weekend at Hoare’s Memorial Methodist Cathedral, Yaba, at the maiden archdiocesan one-day Women’s Fellowship Conference, themed: “Obedience to God Better than Sacrifice”.

The cleric said: “Obedience is more important than sacrifice because we can sacrifice without loving God, but we obey God because we love Him.”

Women’s Fellowship National President Mrs. Florence Uche said women needed to be reminded of the benefits and consequences of obedience and disobedience.

She said: “We are to implore ourselves on this sub-theme: ‘Obedience to God’s word, blessing to all’. We are to obey everything God says, honouring and respecting our husbands and leaders, doing the right thing at the right time, avoiding anything that will cause problem in the family and society, devoting time to train our children and show love and care to other children, helping to win more souls, studying the word of God and praying for our country.”

Mrs. Veronica Adeleye, the Archdiocesan President, hailed those who donated to the “Rent a Boat” project of the Women’s Fellowship of the Archdiocese of Lagos Mainland.

Former Director-General Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation Mrs. Omotayo Omotosho urged women to live an exemplary life.

Omotosho, the chief guest of honour, said they should be humble and love their in-laws.

“As women, we are expected to love our husbands and in-laws unconditionally. We should not be materialistic. We should pray for our children and advise them so that they will marry the right spouses,” she added.