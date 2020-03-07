<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The management of Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil on Saturday announced that it has settled four of the five demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Sa’idu Abdullahi Nayaya, Director, Information and Public Relations Unit of the University in a press statement made available to newsmen in Kano said the University has so far settled staff entitlements including 50 per cent balance of the NI98million Postgraduate Grant and 2017/2018 SIWES Supervision Allowance and Family Air ticket allowance have been affected.





Nayaya revealed that “similarly the Excess Workload Allowances for 2014/2015, 2015/2016, as well as 2016/2017 submitted by the Union in May 2019 and August 2019, respectively have been approved by the State Executive Council and the release of the funds is in process.”

The Director further disclosed in the signed statement that stated “Hazard Allowance has been implemented in the months of January and February 2020.”

The University Management also assured the Union of the state government’s determination to improve its support and fundings for the continued growth of the University.

The statement therefore implored the union on the need to continue with the cordial relationships in order to achieve the desired objective of moving the University forward.