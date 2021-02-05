



Former BBNaija housemate, Mercy Eke, has reacted to the death of an Enugu-based make-up artist, Ijeoma Nweke, and the alleged involvement of her two siblings, Ifezue Chiamaka and Ifezue Emeka.

Newsmen write that a magistrate court in Enugu had arraigned Ifezue Chiamaka and Ifezue Emeka over the alleged murder of Ijeoma Nweke.

According to available reports, Chiamaka allegedly colluded with her brother to kill Ijeoma, a graduate of Imo University (IMSU), for “having an affair with her boyfriend”.

The late Ijeoma was said to have been lured to a yet-to-be-identified place with the promise of giving her a makeup gig.

Ijeoma suspecting foul play sent a message to a friend before she was allegedly forced to drink a poisonous substance and the siblings were also alleged to have poured a substance presumed to be acid on the deceased’s body.

Ijeoma was said to have gone missing in November 2020 after she took an order for a make-up job.

Her disappearance caused commotion on social media as friends and family members raised an alarm concerning her whereabouts.





During the hearing of the case on Wednesday, an eyewitness told the court that he saw Chaimaka’s brother allegedly pouring acid on the deceased’s body after the siblings dumped her corpse at the Maryland axis of Enugu Metropolis.

The court has adjourned the case till February 24, 2020, for further hearing.

Reacting, Mercy Eke took to her social media account calling for justice for Ijeoma whom she described as a coursemate. According to her, Ijeoma was one of the best students in her department during her time in school.

“Ijeoma neke was my coursemate a very brilliant young woman, she graduated with a 2/1. Ijeoma was one of the best in my department (Psychology Dept .2010/2014) we always tease each other and I will tell her “girl you must work in my rehabilitation center,” she wrote.

“And she will say mercy this department doesn’t fit you and we will laugh over it, when I heard she was missing we hoped and prayed they find her alive, my heart is pleading, we want justice, just must be served.”