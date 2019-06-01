<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Global consulting firm, Mercer, has projected that Lagos will be the largest city in the world by the year 2100 with a population of over 88 million residents.

A statement quoted the company’s Head of Strategy and Geographic Expansion, Pearl Siffel, as saying this during the launch of a new study in partnership with a human resources and management consulting firm, EZ37 Solutions.

The study, titled, ‘People first: Driving growth in emerging megacities,’ was launched in Lagos, and it examined the needs of workers in the 15 fastest growing cities across four key factors which were human, health, money and work.

Siffel explained that the city of Lagos was important for such a study because it remained the most populous city in Africa, adding that the study would not have been completed without Lagos.

According to her, there were more babies born in Nigeria than in Europe.

Siffel said, “Findings reveals that 42 per cent of workers are very comfortable with overall satisfaction with life. 93 per cent of workers say that access to employer-subsidised health and wellness programmes is important to them.

“What organisations and the cities need to do is to focus more on those needs and the people’s skills will be a competitive advantage to organisations while technology will drive the process.”

Mercer’s Principal Consultant, Deon de Swardt, explained that organisations needed to take the study and understand it properly to know what employees were looking for so that they could develop the people’s strategy.