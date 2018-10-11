



President of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Francis Faduyile, wants free treatment for mental related illness.

He said this would further reduced the increased rate of the sickness in Nigeria.

Faduyile stated this on Thursday in Akure during inauguration of “Carry My Cross Mental Health Centre”, a non governmental organisation aimed to provide services to patients of mental health illness.

Faduyile, represented by Dr Abayomi Olajide, the Chairman of NMA Committee on Mental Health, said that issues of mental health should be taken serious by stakeholders as being done on HIV treatment.

He added that there should be mental health units in all health facilities, saying that all psychatric hospitals should be turned into rehabilitation centres.

According to him, hands must be joined with Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria, NMA, NGOs and other mental health specialists towards advocacy for better mental health services and passage of Mental Health Bill currently before 8th Senate in the interest of promoting safer society.

“It is criminal to deny access to non-discriminatory qualitative mental health services for all age groups,” he said.

Faduyile asked for training and retraining of health workers from the primary through tertiary healthcare levels with recruitment of needed mental health specialists for the mental well being of the nation.

He condemned act of discrimination and stigmatisation against people living with mental sickness.

The president of NMA noted that it was incumbent upon society to help young people develop mental resilience from the earliest age, in order to cope with the challenges of today’s world.

“More than ever before, promoting and protecting adolescents health brings benefits not just to them only but also to economy and society because healthy adults will be able to make impacts in all facets,” he stated.

Earlier, Ogunsanmi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, said that the initiative was a revolutionary project for betterment the of people.

He stressed that the foundation was poised to making those with mental illness not to see themselves in a state of helplessness.

The NGO founder highlighted that the centre would provide integrated national mental healthcare services for people of all ages across Nigeria.

“We have revolutionalised mental illness treatment because this centre will provide appropriate counselling with no fewer than 40,000 e-books available free of charge.

“We will provide excellent care for the mentally challenged and their children and we will bridge the gap between the mental illness patients and government because we will provide refferal to those who are suffering from the illness,” he stated.

According to him, whoever that calls the centre for help will be transported to the nearest psychiatric hospital at no cost.

He promised that the foundation would as well provide needed donations to the patients and their children.

“My caring and dear mother suffered mental illness for 21 years and I did a lot to rescue her but all to no avail. In fact, doctor pitied my efforts until she died.

“This is the nexus between this health initiative and me, so that others could be helped before it is too late,” he said.

The founder of the NGO stated that the newly-inaugurated and well-equipped health centre would serve humanity, saying that he believed in making Nigeria work and great again.

Also, Mrs Modupe Martins, founder, Liron Hydrocephalus Foundation, explained that youths were special and germane to nation building, hence the need for them to be mentally balanced.

Martins called on faith based organisations to set up advocacy programmes that would educate youths.

She applauded members of foundation for the life changing project, saying that they should not relent in their efforts.

Martins cautioned against stigmatisation of patients with mental illness, saying that such act could delay the treatment processes.