Mr. Eigege Ejegbolo, a Psychologist with Mind-Set Integrated Services, said on Monday that sleeping for less than eight hours daily could lead to a weak immune system and mental health challenges.

Ejegbolo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos that sleeping for less than eight hours daily was considered a poor sleeping habit.

“Sleeping for less than eight hours daily is a poor sleeping habit which is linked to physical problems like a weak immune system and mental health problems such as anxiety and depression.”

According to him, adequate sleep is as important to the health as eating, drinking and breathing, adding that it enabled the body to repair itself and the brain to consolidate memories and process information.

“Proper sleep is a key contributor to our health and well-being which enhances the body’s ability to perform optimally.

“When we sleep, the brain and the body do not shut down; rather they perform important tasks that promote both mental and physical health by producing hormones that help repair cells and fight off illness,’’ he said.

Ejegbolo counselled people who could not sleep for eight hours at a stretch to observe their siesta to make up for the hours skipped.