



Medical Practitioners, under the auspices of Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN), said they are set to launch a N10bn-intervention fund to take care of challenges of pregnant women and aged people within and outside the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

President of the association, Dr Iyke Odo, who made this known while speaking at a press conference in Abuja, on the 100 years anniversary of health sector in Nigeria, said that the launch would commensurate the 100 years celebration of the country’s health sector.

Odo said that to address the issues of effective health insurance and the challenges of mother and child mortality rate, they would be launching a N10bn-project development fund on May 25, 2021, to cover all the health insurance related areas in the country.





He explained that the money would be used to support the vision of the association to save one million mothers over the next five years and that the concept is, ‘if a pregnant woman is saved through pregnancy and labour of child bearing, the lives of the children have been saved.’

“By this you have reduced the mortality rate for both mother and child. To achieve this, we have zoned the entire Nigerian landscape along the geopolitical zones, but for us and the purpose of this project, each geopolitical zone is now a life zone. So, we have six life zones and each life zone will have its own constituent with hospital on wheels, what we have called the mobile health solution.

“A detachment of permanent hospital staff would be put in place for each zone and the zones would be mapped out through the calendar from January to December and we will know in advance where we are going to visit at the rural communities.”