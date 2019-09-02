<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A medical expert, Dr Abdulwaheed Abayomi, says he is offering free medical surgeries to 50 sick people in Lagos State as his contributions to stem alarming death rate in the society.

Launching the “50 Days One Surgery Per Day” initiative on Saturday in Lagos, Abayomi said that the surgeries would be done at the Crest Hospital in Egan Igando, Ikotun Local Council Development Area.

Newsmen reports that the free medical surgeries as part of the activities lined up to celebrate the 50th birthday of Abayomi.

Abayomi, Founder of Crest Hospital, who will be 50 years old on Sept. 13, said that the Crest Hospital medical team was not unaware of what many Nigerians were passing through in the country.

According to him, our team of practitioners are concerned by the alarming death rate and the dwindling infrastructure in the health facilities across the country.

“We feel that an occasion like this should not only be about eating and making merriment but should be focused on giving.

”The programme encapsulate sets of initiatives borne out of our vision to make quick and visible impacts that will altogether affect the lives of every Nigerian, especially the most vulnerable in our society.

”Also, the critical needs of the disadvantaged Nigerians need a quick response.

“It calls for the delivery on our corporate objective of promoting health, with focus on access, affordable and demand, as well as contributing our widow’s mite to the eradication of poverty,” Abayomi said.

He said that the exercise would be preceded with registration and examination of participants on Sept.1, while the registration would end on Sept. 8.

Abayomi said that the operation would begin on Sept. 9 and was expected to end by Oct. 28.

”Though the projects are money consuming, we have the conviction that happiness is not about bank accounts, but rather caring for others is more important in life.

”It is an initiative coordinated and to be funded solely by the Crest Hospital.

“The hospital in April 2019 had its first edition which lasted for 30 days to celebrate the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari, which was a huge success.

”We don’t have any political affiliation, neither do we have sponsors,” Abayomi said.

He appealed to the Federal Government to strengthen the public healthcare services, saying there were more areas that need improvement, like poor staffing, infrastructure, distribution of health workers and lack of essential drugs.

According to him, only about 20 per cent of the facilities across Nigeria are working, hence, the need for greater improvement of the healthcare policy in Nigeria.

He said that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) needed to be strengthened, while the oversight functions of the health management organisation needed greater improvement.