A medical consultant, Dr. Aigbokhaode Adesuwa, has expressed worry over delay by parents in taking their children to healthcare providers at the appropriate time.

He attributed certain avoidable deaths to delays by caregivers who often resort to self-help and traditional ways of treating ailments.

Speaking Friday at Atani, Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state at a 2-day training of Nurses and Community Health Extension workers, Adesuwa canvassed for community leaders’ partnership in health policies implementation.

He explained that effective partnership with relevant stakeholders were essential in promoting quality healthcare delivery in communities.

Adesuwa, from the department of Public health, Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Delta state, however regretted the adverse effects of harmful health practices on the health of individuals in the community.

He said, “Community health extension workers need to collaborate with the relevant stakeholders, especially government, community, religious and political leaders in enforcing policies geared towards promoting the health of the rural dwellers.

“Such collaboration will enhance the implementation of the laws guiding the harmful practices.”

The workshop, themed, “Improving the quality of health services in our community”, was facilitated by Nolia Consult limited and sponsored by the lawmaker representing Ogbaru Federal constituency, Hon. Chukwuka Chu-Chu Onyema.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Akabuike, had appreciated the lawmaker’s gesture in partnering the state government towards providing healthcare to the people.

On his part, the lawmaker, Hon Chu-Chu Onyema said he ventured into sponsoring the programme because of his love to his constituents, especially on their health needs.

Onyema, represented by Vice Chairman, PDP Ogbaru and Director-General, Ije-Awele Campaign Organisation, Mr Vincent Eneh, said the gesture was to reciprocate his constituents for reelecting him.

“The sponsorship of this programme is one of many that Chu-Chu Onyema has been doing for the people of this constituency,” he said.

Onyema said he would soon announce a date for free medicare, including surgeries to all constituents.