



The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria has warned medical doctors against involvement in unethical and unprofessional conduct in the course of their duties.

The Registrar of the council, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, gave the warning in Port Harcourt on Thursday during the induction of 53 newly qualified medical doctors and dental surgeons.

He said that the council had received no fewer than 100 petitions (cases) from stakeholders in the medical industry.

According to the registrar, some of the cases have gone to the tribunal while others are under investigation.

Sanusi reminded the new doctors that the profession was a regulated one.

He said that any doctor found wanting would not be fined, but could have his/her practising permit withdrawn or sanctioned for a period of time.

“The council does impose fine on erring doctors, but could be suspended from practice for five years or more,” he said

According to him, the tribunal has the same status with the regular high court

Also, Prof. Henry Ugboma, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), cautioned the new doctors against doing unethical things because of money.

He said it is saddening that accumulation of money was taking the place of morality in the country.

“You young doctor should give “honour” to patients’ secrecy.

“Be guided by truth and honesty among others,’’ he advised.

In her address of welcome, Prof. Christie Mato, the Provost, College of Heath Sciences, UPTH, said she was glad that the induction held.

According to her, a total of 500 doctors had been inducted under her watch (tenure).

She said out of the 53 billed for induction (today), 32 are medical doctors while 21 are dental surgeons.

She expressed happiness that after all the “Fake news” and rumours that characterised the medical programme, the induction took place.

Mato commended the principal officers of the university teaching hospital and lecturers and said they made the doctors’ graduation possible.

The provost also praised parents for spending money to train their children in spite of the hard economic situation in the country.