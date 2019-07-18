<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has inducted 412 foreign trained Nigerian doctors to practice medicine in the country and warned them against ethical misconduct.

The induction was held at NAF Conference Centre on Thursday in Abuja, consisting of 407 medical doctors and five dentists.

The Chairman of the council, Abba Hassan, said the doctors underwent another training on returning to the country and now inducted following their success in an examination.

He, however, warned the inductees against acts contrary to the code of ethics of the profession.

The chairman emphasised the need for parents to be cautious as to which countries to send their children for training, noting that there was an ongoing effort to increase carrying capacities of existing medical schools in the country.

Mr Hassan then urged the new doctors to be dedicated and humble in practice.

He also urged federal government to domicile the central internship fund in the council to enable the council to centralise internship project this year, noting that “the fund is captured in the 2019 budget.”

He appealed to state governments to upgrade at least three hospitals to standards suitable for internship and recruit the required number of consultants to supervise them, saying it would create enough space for interns.

The Guest Lecturer, Shehu Sule, who was the former acting Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, called for review of the medical and dental council’s code of ethics.

Mr Sule said the review was necessary as a result of emerging trends in medicine.

He said “new health innovations and challenges have however brought rethinking and revision of ethical guidelines for effect.”

He congratulated the inductees and urged them to “face the future not only with boldness, but with compassion, creativity, be consultative and above all, be caring to patients.

“Make your own way in life and add value to the medical practice in Nigeria.”

The Registrar of the council, Tanudeen Sanusi, warned against acts contrary to the code of ethics of the profession.

He said “the council frowns against professional misconduct.

“If a doctor is found to be a threat to medical practice and public health in the course of investigation, such doctor may be suspended from practicing.

“Doctors shoulder a lot of responsibilities and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria will not tolerate ethical misconduct.”

The registrar also said more than 120 practicing doctors were under investigation over alleged professional misconduct, while 60 were awaiting trial at the MDCN Tribunal.

Mr Sanusi also said the ethic code is under review and will soon be passed to law.

Newsmen report that 893 foreign trained Nigerian doctors appeared for the examination, but only 412 passed.