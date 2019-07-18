The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has granted 412 foreign-trained doctors the nod to practice medicine in the country.
The doctors, who had to undergo another training on returning to the country, were inducted on Thursday with a warning not to commit acts contrary to the ethic codes of the profession.
Already 120 practicing doctors are under investigations over alleged professional misconducts while 60 are awaiting trails at the MDCN Tribunal.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]