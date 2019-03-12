



The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), has certified and inducted new 506 foreign-trained doctors to practice medicine in the country.

Out of 903 students who sat for the October/November 2018, MDCN assessment examination for foreign trained medical students, which was conducted with the help of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), only 506 scaled through the examinations.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, promised the inductee that the ministry and MDCN will assist them in getting placement to ensure that no doctor roams about the street for want of a place to work.

The Minister also noted that recent flag-off of the Basic Health Care Fund (BHCPF) will address inefficiencies and ensure sustainability of funding for healthcare.

He stressed that his vision is to ensure universal coverage and make health care accessible to all Nigerians irrespective of their social status.

He also said the Muhammadu Buhari administration has over the last three years conducted strategic repositioning of the nation’s health system and have developed the National Health Policy 2016.

This is beside the initiation of revitalising 10,000 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across 10,000 political wards in Nigeria.

Adewole noted that over 4,000 PHCs have already been upgraded in partnership with States governments and development partners, while also implementing the Save One Million Lives Initiative to facilitate rapid development by states’ Primary Health Care System.

He pointed out that the execution of these programmes would provide the opportunity for each State in Nigeria to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) individually.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Council, Prof. Abba Waziri Hassan, pointed out that the essence of the assessment examination is to ensure that the foreign trained graduate have acquired academic and clinical skills comparable with those trained in the country.

Hassan stressed that the safety of the patient had always been the objective and cardinal essence of the existence of council.

He revealed that the examination was conducted by JAMB with clinical examiners in the various teaching hospitals across the country.

He said: “Today 506 doctors are being inducted. This is the number that has passed the assessment examination out of the total of 903. This represents a pass rate of 56%. This is the best result reflecting on the pass rate from April 2017 to April 2018 where the pass rate ranged between 16 per cent to 48.5 per cent.”

MDCN chair also commended the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approving the centralized posting of house officers.

He said would go a long way to solve the difficulties faced by the new medical and dental graduates.

On his part, the President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Francis Faduyile, urged the new doctors to see their induction as a call to service.

Faduyile pointed out to the fresh doctors who might be desperate to make quick money that the medical profession is not the best place for them.

The guest Lecturer, Prof Babatunde Lawal Salako challenged the fresh doctors to rise to the health challenges facing the country.