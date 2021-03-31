



The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has stated that the position of the British High Commissioner on the worsening insecurity in the country is absolutely correct and incontrovertible.

National President of the Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu who made the assertion Wednesday in Makurdi cautioned that Nigeria was heading towards anarchy if something was not done urgently to stem the tide.

Dr Pogu said, “I do not just agree with the position of the High Commissioner on the level of insecurity in the country, I must say that what he said is absolutely correct and incontrovertible.

“Insecurity in this country is worsening and lately they are now daring even the most secured part of this country which is the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.





“Within the last few days, there have been abductions, kidnappings and killings within and around Abuja which is the seat of power and the most secured part of the country.

“So it is true that insecurity is worsening and worsening by the day. His report is correct, it is accurate and unless something is done and very fast we may descend to anarchy.

“And this is owing to the fact that self-help which we have been crying about, will be the norm. If it becomes the norm, there will be total anarchy in the land and we will be heading towards disintegration.

It is good that the statement is coming from the British High Commissioner because he has sent the right and correct message and signal to the international community who have overtime been deceived by our government that all is well while all is not well with Nigeria.”