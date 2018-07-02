A coalition of youths from the Middle Belt, South-West, South-South and South-East, has called on the Federal Government to sack the security chiefs and Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, saying they have failed in their responsibilities to protect lives and property.

They also told the Middle Beltans and southerners to “be vigilant, resolute and firm in the face of these terror attacks and defend yourselves by any means available.”

The government, they said, should “withdraw the pro-Fulani herdsmen ranching policy,” because it was the key motivating factor behind the endless killings in the country.

They also demanded the arrest of the leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, while they should be “proscribed as terrorist group, with immediate effect.”

Failure to execute their arrest and proscription as terrorist organisations by the Federal Government, they said, would mean that “there is a state collusion with the groups to decimate the Middle Belt and Southern people in this country.”

Their feelings were conveyed in a joint press statement titled, “The conspiracy called retaliation in Nigeria,” obtained by newsmen in Jos on Sunday and signed by youth leaders from the four geo-political zones.

The document was endorsed by Emma Zopmal (Middle Belt), Famous Daunemigha (South-South), Olufemi Lawson (South-West) and Okechukwu Isiguzoro (South-East).

The statement partly read, “All the security chiefs have failed in their responsibilities, including the Minister of Interior, to protect lives and property. Therefore, President Muhammadu Buhari should immediately remove them and ensure they face a panel of inquiry. If the President fails to do this, Nigerians should know that the government is complicit about the insecurity.

“…Since President Buhari has told the whole world that the Fulani militia were trained by the late Col. Mohammad Ghaddafi of Libya, it means that these people are not Nigerian citizens. Therefore, no piece of land in the Middle Belt and the South should be made available for killers from Libya.

“In a very strong solidarity, we condole and commiserate with the Middle Belt people and other Nigerians who lost their loved ones and property in all the attacks by Fulani herdsmen.”

The youth leaders called on the people of Middle Belt and South both at home and in the Diaspora, to take up the matter to the highest decision-making level.

They said, “The incessant attacks, killings, and destruction of property are out of the control of the Nigerian government. We keenly observe that there is a state collusion using the herdsmen against targeted ethnic groups and communities in parts of the country, particularly in the Middle Belt region.

“The Federal Government which is saddled with security responsibility has been paying lips service to the unfortunate security situation. Despite obvious reasons why government should arrest the two Miyetti Allah groups and proscribe them, the government has continued to look the other way and allow them to continue to wreak untold havoc on lives and property.

“We wish to conclude that the Nigerian government should wake up to its responsibilities. The government should not be sectional in carrying out its responsibilities. The soul of a nation dies if its government is biased. What has eaten up many countries in the world is this tendency towards favouring one side and being high-handed against the other.”