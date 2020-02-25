<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Elder statesman, Chief Mbazilike Amechi, stated that in Nigeria today, no place can be said to be secured.

According to Amechi, the South-East governors cannot claim or boast that South-East is secured because “going by what is happening in Nigeria there is no place that is currently secured.

“How can anybody or any governor or governors’ group in Nigeria claim to have secured any place in Nigeria?

From what is happening in Nigeria, nobody can claim the security of any part of Nigeria.

“If there is insecurity in Nigeria and no part of Nigeria is secured or nobody can guarantee the security of any part of Nigeria, South East is part of Nigeria, and therefore, South East cannot be said to be secured by anybody including the governors.”





In his reaction, a security expert and former President General of Onitsha Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, OMATA, Chief Pius Anaekwe, said there was no security in South-East.

“Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, who incidentally is the Chairman of South-East Governors Forum, is being economical with the truth if he claimed that South East is secured.

He cannot tell anybody residing in South-East such half-truth, it is only foreigners and strangers that are not in South East he would tell.