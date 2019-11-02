<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mbazulike Amaechi, First Republic Aviation Minister, has lamented that Nigeria was currently sinking and sliding fast into a state of anarchy.

Amaechi said Nigeria was a country full of danger, fear, and a place where corrupt and criminal elements are in charge.

He consequently called for an urgent renegotiation of the nation’s constitutional and political foundation in order to save it from further slide to anarchy.

Speaking at an event to mark 20 years anniversary of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), in Abuja, weekend, the former Minister maintained that Nigeria cannot move forward without true federalism.

Amaechi said: “For there to be permanent peace, the country must meet and renegotiate the basis of the union in a fraternal way.

“Today, we are living in a country that is full of danger. We are living in a country where there is no peace; today we living in a country where majority live in fear.

“Today, we are riding in a ship that may tip over and sink any day.

“Today, we are living in a country where rulers refuse to listen to the loud cries of the ruled, today we are living in a country where the rich are getting richer and the poor getting poorer, a country where the corrupt and criminal elements are in control, we are living in a country that is ruled with a constitution that is not the peoples’ constitution.”