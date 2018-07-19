The Former President of Mauritius, Prof. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, on Wednesday met with some parents of the yet to be released Chibok and Dapchi girls’ in Lagos.

The closed door meeting which held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, was convened by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), Mrs. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode.

It was learnt that at least 10 parents of the yet to be released girls were in the meeting which started at about 7.15 p.m.

Gurib-Fakim is expected to deliver a keynote address at the 2018 Murtala Muhammed Foundation Women Forum today in Lagos.

The theme of the forum is ‘Smart Economics: Empowering Women in a Changing World’.