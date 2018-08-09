The detained former National Security Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Sambo Dasuki, may get a reprieve after nearly two years in detention under the Acting Director of the Department of State Senator, Matthew Seyifa.

Seyifa, who addressed the media in his office in Abuja today, disclosed that the agency would review all arrests and detentions after he had obtained proper briefings from relevant stakeholders.

Although he did not say when Dasuki would be released, Seyifa assured that all cases of illegal arrests and detentions by the agency were being reviewed to ensure that no Nigerian was unduly detained.

Seyifa said, “I am being briefed on the issue of Dasuki. I will be able to make a statement on it after being properly briefed.

“In the coming days we will review all situations, particularly as relating to DSS and other agencies working together to promote national security.”