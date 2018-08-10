The Department of State Services (DSS) has promised to review all cases of illegal detention, especially that of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki (rtd), and other related human rights violations allegedly carried out by the agency.

The Acting Director General of DSS, Mathew Seiyefa, who stated this during his maiden media interaction in Abuja, said the agency will consider reappointing a substantive Spokesman in order to facilitate a smooth working relationship with the Media and members of the public.

Saiyefa also vowed to promote national interest and eschew zero tolerance for sectional, group and ethnic interests.

He disclosed that the agency would review all arrests and detentions after he had obtained proper briefings from relevant stakeholders.

Although he did not say when Dasuki would be released, Seyifa assured that all cases of illegal arrests and detentions by the agency were being reviewed to ensure that no Nigerian was unduly detained.

Seyifa said, “I am being briefed on the issue of Dasuki. I will be able to make a statement on it after being properly briefed.

“In the coming days we will review all situations, particularly as relating to DSS and other agencies working together to promote national security.

He also assured Nigerians that the service will continue to protect the nation’s interest at all times.

“Nigeria comes first; the peace and security of this nation come first.. That is why we are in business and if not, we will not be.

“It’s in our collective and enlightened self-interest too to protect our people and execute our mandate within the tenets of the law.”

He promised that the service, under his watch, would respect and uphold the legitimate rights of all Nigerians without promoting the individual rights of any person above the interest of the country.

The DSS Acting DG noted that the service was ready to partner with all stakeholders to contain all forms of national threats in the country.

He warned that while the DSS would ensure its best to protect the rights of the citizens, it would not tolerate the abuse of freedom of speech by any person.

Seyeifa said the service would also protect its constitutional mandate as its reviews the issues which portray the DSS in a bad light.

According to him, some of the issues that are of concern include the alleged detention and trial of criminal suspects in the country.

The DSS boss also promised that the service would continue to partner with the police, military, as well as other relevant agencies to ensure the nation’s security.

Seyeifa was appointed as Acting DSS DG on Tuesday by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo who sacked the former chief spy on the nation, Mr Lawal Daura.

Daura’s appointment was terminated following the blockade of the National Assembly complex in Abuja by DSS operative, preventing lawmakers and others from entering the premises.